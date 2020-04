Korean hand sanitizer exports increase 12-fold amid pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has fueled trade in Korean personal health and hygiene products.According to the South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Sunday, exports of hand sanitizers in March reached $5.69 million, a steep climb of more than 600 percent, or 12 times the volume, from the same month a year before.This one-month figure is equal to 84 percent of hand sanitizer exports for the whole of 2019.The spread of COVID-19 has led to explosive in international demand for Korean hand sanitizers from January’s 12.5 percent on-year figure to February’s 82 percent and to March’s 604 percent.Exports of diagnostic kits marked $48.6 million, up 117.1 percent on-year.The Ministry of Trade said the global perception of Korea as an exemplary case of COVID-19 disinfection and containment was driving the export segment forward.By Lim Jeong-yeo ( kaylalim@heraldcorp.com