Korean hand sanitizer exports increase 12-fold amid pandemic

(Yonhap)
The COVID-19 pandemic has fueled trade in Korean personal health and hygiene products.
According to the South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Sunday, exports of hand sanitizers in March reached $5.69 million, a steep climb of more than 600 percent, or 12 times the volume, from the same month a year before.
This one-month figure is equal to 84 percent of hand sanitizer exports for the whole of 2019.
The spread of COVID-19 has led to explosive in international demand for Korean hand sanitizers from January’s 12.5 percent on-year figure to February’s 82 percent and to March’s 604 percent.
Exports of diagnostic kits marked $48.6 million, up 117.1 percent on-year.
The Ministry of Trade said the global perception of Korea as an exemplary case of COVID-19 disinfection and containment was driving the export segment forward.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com
)