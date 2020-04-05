 Back To Top
National

Arrest warrant sought for soldier over alleged involvement in online sex exploitation case

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 5, 2020 - 14:18       Updated : Apr 5, 2020 - 17:46
(Yonhap)

The military prosecution is seeking an arrest warrant for an Army soldier suspected of involvement in an online sexual exploitation case, military sources said Sunday.

According to the sources, the prosecution asked the military court for a pretrial detention warrant for the Army private first class, whose identity is being withheld.

The soldier allegedly distributed content of women performing gruesome sex acts under coercion in collaboration with the case's prime suspect, Cho Ju-bin.

Police questioned the soldier over these allegations last Friday. The civilian and military police have vowed collaboration on the case.

Cho, arrested last month, is accused of luring and threatening victims into producing sexual content and distributing such photos and videos via Telegram chat rooms. Authorities have so far listed the nicknames of about 15,000 paid members of the so-called Baksabang chat rooms on the messenger service and are now tracking down their personal identities.

The soldier in question is also suspected of advertising the chat rooms to gather more members. (Yonhap)
