 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Majority of call center employees feel vulnerable to coronavirus: survey

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 5, 2020 - 13:56       Updated : Apr 5, 2020 - 13:56
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

A majority of employees at call centers in South Korea still feel their workplaces aren't properly protected from coronavirus infection, a survey showed Sunday, despite government guidelines announced last month in the wake of a cluster infection at a Seoul call center.

In a survey by Workplace Gapjil 119 conducted on 622 call center employees from March 31-April 3, 59.2 percent, or 386, said they felt vulnerable to COVID-19.

On March 12, with infections linked to a call center in Guro District soaring, the government unveiled 14-point safety guidelines for call centers, including installing partitions between workers and rearranging desks to create more distance between employees.

In the same survey, 40.8 percent, or 254 people, said they feel safe at their call centers, up from 14.4 percent from the survey that covered March 11-12, just before the guidelines were unveiled.

Sunday's survey also showed that 51.1 percent said their call centers are implementing more than 10 of the 14 safety measures from the government guidelines.

But among those who work at call centers for government agencies, only 41.7 percent said their workplaces were adhering to more than 10 of those safety points.

Just about half of the polled, 50.5 percent, said they felt those pointers were effective in preventing COVID-19 infections. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114