S. Korea implements order to restrict foreigners' activities over coronavirus

(Yonhap)

South Korea's justice ministry said Friday it has implemented an administrative order that restricts the scope of activities for all foreign arrivals for the first time over the new coronavirus pandemic.



The restriction order has begun to apply to all foreign entrants who have arrived in South Korea since Wednesday as the government is struggling to curb imported cases of COVID-19.



A justice minister can issue an order to limit the scope of activity for foreigners when there is a need to keep public orders and protect the country's key interests.



It marked the first time that such an order has been implemented. Violators can face a prison term of a maximum three years or a fine up to 20 million won ($16,261).



The action came as some foreigners infected with the coronavirus did not follow the self-isolation rules and traveled without wearing masks, raising the risk of infections in communities.



The government has required all international arrivals to be quarantined for two weeks since Wednesday. Foreigners who do not abide by the self-isolation rules will be deported.



The justice ministry called on foreigners to follow the quarantine rules and the restriction order. (Yonhap)