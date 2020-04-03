 Back To Top
Business

JTI’s new HNB tobacco product enters e-commerce platforms

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Apr 3, 2020 - 17:03       Updated : Apr 3, 2020 - 17:03
Japan Tobacco International’s heat-not-burn tobacco product Ploom Tech (JTI Korea)
Japan Tobacco International’s heat-not-burn tobacco product Ploom Tech (JTI Korea)

Japan Tobacco International Korea announced Friday that it has launched its odor-reduced tobacco vapor product Ploom Tech on local e-commerce platforms.

The product and accessories are currently available on two platforms -- Naver’s Smart Store and Tmon -- at discounted prices.

On Naver’s Smart Store, Ploom Tech Starter Kit, which contains a battery, a USB charger, and an adaptor, which is available for 17,500 won ($14.20), at a 50 percent discount from the retail price.

On Tmon, the same kit is available at a discounted price of 9,900 won, only through Tuesday next week.

Ploom Tech is a heat-not-burn product that uses a liquid cartridge, which generates heated vapor. The vapor then passes through a capsule containing tobacco leaves.

The company is promoting that studies have shown that approximately 99 percent of the odor concentration is reduced compared to conventional cigarettes.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
