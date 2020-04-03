 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Samsung shutters washing machine factory in US over coronavirus

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 3, 2020 - 13:35       Updated : Apr 3, 2020 - 13:35

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Samsung Electronics Co. said Friday it has temporarily shuttered a washing machine factory in the United States after reporting virus-infected workers there.

Samsung decided to suspend operation of its home appliance plant in Newberry County, South Carolina, after two workers tested positive for COVID-19. The company said the plant will reopen on Monday after disinfecting facilities.

Samsung's plant in South Carolina started operation in January 2018 and produces 1 million washing machines a year.

Last weekend, Samsung also reported a virus-infected worker at its chip factory in Austin, Texas, but didn't close the factory, saying that the employee had not visited the production site since March 13.

The world's largest TV and smartphone maker has temporarily shut down about one-fourth of its global manufacturing bases, including those in India, Brazil and Russia. Samsung also plans to close its Poland plant from Monday to April 19 due to the coronavirus.

Samsung said it will do everything it can to overcome a "challenging time."

"We have established regional response teams around the world to provide our employees with resources and updates on the latest guidelines from health authorities," Samsung said in a statement on Thursday. "We will continue to use our technology and resources to address the urgent needs of those working to combat the threat and impact of COVID-19."

Since January, Samsung said it has donated $29 million worth of funds and goods to governments and communities to help their fight against COVID-19. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114