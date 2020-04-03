Coronavirus cases surpass 10,000

(Yonhap)
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded 86 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the country’s tally to 10,062. The death toll rose by five to 174.
The number of cases surpassed the 10,000 mark 74 days after a Chinese woman from Wuhan, the global origin of the novel coronavirus pandemic, was tested positive for the first time on Jan. 20.
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Friday he expected that the inflow of virus cases from abroad will come under control soon.
“For the time being, the number of cases will increase in accordance with the people coming from overseas. But infection won’t spread if blocking them from contacting with communities is well managed,” he said.
However, those who entered the country before the government implemented 14-day mandatory isolation procedures for all visitors from abroad Wednesday, remain a blind spot in the country’s efforts to monitor potential spread.
By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com
)