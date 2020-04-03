 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Coronavirus cases surpass 10,000

By Park Han-na
Published : Apr 3, 2020 - 15:29       Updated : Apr 3, 2020 - 15:29
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded 86 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the country’s tally to 10,062. The death toll rose by five to 174.

The number of cases surpassed the 10,000 mark 74 days after a Chinese woman from Wuhan, the global origin of the novel coronavirus pandemic, was tested positive for the first time on Jan. 20.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Friday he expected that the inflow of virus cases from abroad will come under control soon.

“For the time being, the number of cases will increase in accordance with the people coming from overseas. But infection won’t spread if blocking them from contacting with communities is well managed,” he said.

However, those who entered the country before the government implemented 14-day mandatory isolation procedures for all visitors from abroad Wednesday, remain a blind spot in the country’s efforts to monitor potential spread.

By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114