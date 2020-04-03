 Back To Top
Business

CJ donates dumpling to Korean community in New York

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Apr 3, 2020 - 13:44       Updated : Apr 3, 2020 - 13:44


CJ Group plans to donate dumplings to Korean residents in New York who are suffering from the coronavirus outbreak, the firm said Friday.

The dumplings -- enough for 1,600 servings -- will be given to the Korean Community Service in New York through the Korean American Association.

“The donation was made with the aim of adding some support to the Korean community suffering from the impact of coronavirus in New York,” the group said.

CJ plans to deliver the food produced at its Brooklyn plant directly to the center for one month. (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
