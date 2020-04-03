 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

S. Korea reports first death of doctor from COVID-19

By Korea Herald
Published : Apr 3, 2020 - 14:09       Updated : Apr 3, 2020 - 14:42
File photo (Yonhap)
File photo (Yonhap)
A physician infected with the novel coronavirus died early Friday morning in Daegu, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

It is the first known death of a medical professional from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The doctor, 60, had been hospitalized at Kyungbook National University Hospital upon his diagnosis on March 19. He was believed to have contracted the pathogen from a patient who visited his clinic.

An erroneous report by a Korean news agency said he had died yesterday, when he was still in critical condition.

South Korea’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stood at 10,062 as of midnight Thursday. The death toll reached 174.


From news reports (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114