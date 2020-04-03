 Back To Top
Finance

S. Korea speeds up supply of filters to boost mask production

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 3, 2020 - 10:43       Updated : Apr 3, 2020 - 10:47
(Seoul Metropolitan Government)
(Seoul Metropolitan Government)
South Korea said Friday it will supply around 10 tons of filters to mask producers to boost production of protective masks, which are in short supply due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The filters, which will be enough to make at least 7 million protective masks, will be sent to 14 local mask producers, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

South Korea has imported 4.5 tons of filters, while another 5.7 tons have been produced by Toray Advanced Materials Korea Inc., an affiliate of Japanese chemical giant Toray Industries Inc., which recently renovated its facilities used to make diaper materials to produce filters instead. (Yonhap)
