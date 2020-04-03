 Back To Top
National

S. Korea’s virus tally tops 10,000, 74 days after first case reported

By Korea Herald
Published : Apr 3, 2020 - 10:35       Updated : Apr 3, 2020 - 12:32

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
S. Korea’s coronavirus tally surpassed 10,000 on Friday, 74 days after the first case was reported. 

The country counted 86 new infections in the 24 hours to midnight Thursday, bringing the total accumulated cases of confirmed COVID-19 infections to 10,062, according to  the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

Five more virus patients died. The death toll from the disease now stands at 174.

Of the toal 10,062, 6,021 are fully recovered.

By Korea Herald staff (khnews@heraldcorp.com)

