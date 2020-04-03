S. Korea’s virus tally tops 10,000, 74 days after first case reported

(Yonhap)
S. Korea’s coronavirus tally surpassed 10,000 on Friday, 74 days after the first case was reported.
The country counted 86 new infections in the 24 hours to midnight Thursday, bringing the total accumulated cases of confirmed COVID-19 infections to 10,062, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Five more virus patients died. The death toll from the disease now stands at 174.
Of the toal 10,062, 6,021 are fully recovered.
