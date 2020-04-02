 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Air pollutant emission-cap system to be expanded nationwide

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 2, 2020 - 21:12       Updated : Apr 2, 2020 - 21:12
(123rf)
(123rf)
South Korea's air pollutant emission-cap management system, which has been enforced in Seoul since 2008 to manage the capital's air quality, will be expanded to cover almost all parts of the country this week, the Ministry of Environment said Thursday.

The emission-cap system allocates yearly emission allowances to workplaces, every five years, that emit large amounts of air pollutants.

The ministry said the emission-cap management system will be expanded to include the central regions comprising North and South Chungcheong, the southwestern regions comprising North and South Jeolla and Gwangju and the southeastern regions comprising North and South Gyeongsang, beginning Friday, when the revision of the Special Act on the Improvement of Air Quality takes effect.

As a result, major industrial emitters in almost all regions of the country, excluding Gangwon and Jeju provinces, will be regulated by the emission-cap management system, the ministry explained.

In addition, industrial emitters regulated by the new emission-cap system are obliged to install a smokestack tele-monitoring device designed to constantly monitor the amount of their air pollutants, it added.

The affected regions will also have to reinforce measures to suppress emissions from automobiles and construction machinery.

Starting April 2023, diesel vehicles will be banned from being used as children's school buses or small courier trucks in those regions. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114