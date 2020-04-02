 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Report on first physician COVID-19 death false alarm: KCDC

By Korea Herald
Published : Apr 2, 2020 - 18:09       Updated : Apr 2, 2020 - 18:42
An internal medicine doctor with COVID-19 is receiving ICU care at a hospital in North Gyeongsang Province. (Kyungpook National University Hospital)
An internal medicine doctor with COVID-19 is receiving ICU care at a hospital in North Gyeongsang Province. (Kyungpook National University Hospital)

Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday afternoon that earlier reports of a doctor dying from COVID-19 were inaccurate. The Centers did confirm, however, that the doctor-turned-patient was in a critical state.

The clarifications came after a local outlet had reported that a doctor in North Gyeongsang Province died Thursday morning after contracting the virus from a patient who came to his office.

The hospital in the province, which handles severe to critical cases of the disease, told The Korea Herald that the doctor in his late 50s was admitted to the hospital the evening of March 18 for virus symptoms and tested positive the next day. He has been at the intensive care unit since.

Last week, health authorities said at least 121 medical workers had been confirmed to have the virus in Daegu, a city at the heart of the country’s outbreak near the province. The tally for other regions is not available yet.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114