Business

Kepco excludes China from submarine power cable project

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Apr 2, 2020 - 17:04       Updated : Apr 2, 2020 - 17:08
LS Cable and System’s submarine power cable factory (LS C&S)
The Korea Electric Power Corp. on Thursday excluded Chinese firms from entering a bid for its submarine power cable project.

According to an online notice posting, only countries that are members of the Government Procurement Agreement of the World Trade Organization are eligible for the international bidding of #3HVDC (high voltage, direct current) submarine power cable project connecting Wando, an island off the coast of South Jeolla Province, and Jeju Island.

China is not a member of the GPA.

Previously, Kepco had been embroiled in controversy for requesting the Ministry of Economy and Finance’s authoritative interpretation regarding the qualifications of bidders in order to allow companies that are not GPA members -- in an apparent referral to China in the bid -- in hopes to lower the bid price. The move had prompted opposition from civic groups and residents, who claim China’s involvement could damage energy security. They also cited that China being a non-GPA member will hinder Korean companies from exporting power cables.

The only local firm capable of producing submarine power cables to the project’s extent is LS Cable and System.

By Kim Byung-wook(kbw@heraldcorp.com)
