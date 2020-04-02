‘Phantom of Opera’ tour production confirms one more case of COVID-19

(Clip Service)
A second cast member of international tour production of “The Phantom of the Opera” has tested positive for COVID-19, organizers said Thursday.
After the first cast member was confirmed to have tested positive for the coronavirus, all 128 members of the production team were tested.
On Thursday, another ensemble cast member was confirmed with the infection. Another 80 members of the team tested negative, while 46 were still waiting for results as of Thursday afternoon.
The organizers of the Seoul show said all members were being quarantine for two weeks, regardless of the test results.
The performance venue, Blue Square Interpark Hall in the Itaewon area, central Seoul, was closed after disinfection.
The April 1-14 shows were canceled after the Canadian ensemble member was confirmed with the virus infection. Further plans have not been set.
However, as one more cast member was confirmed of the virus infection, the organizers are currently discussing further schedules. The Seoul leg of the tour was originally scheduled to continue through June 27.
