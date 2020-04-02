Danaher rebrands GE Healthcare Life Sciences to Cytiva

Danaher said Thursday it has launched Cytiva -- formerly GE Healthcare Life Sciences, which it acquired for $21.4 billion -- aiming to completely rebrand the biologics side of General Electric’s business.



Cytiva’s projects, spanning from cell and gene therapies to protein research, biosimilar and novel biologics drug development, are highly in demand amid the COVID-19, according to the Cytiva CEO and president, Emmanuel Ligner.



After the transition from GE Healthcare Life Sciences to Cytiva, the company will retain its existing staff of 7,000 across 40 nations.



In South Korea, Cytiva’s local office, headed by Hong Seong-yong, runs a biologics drug research and development training center in Songdo, Incheon.



