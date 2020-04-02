Amorepacific launches eye shadow palette for men

(Amorepacific)
Amorepacific’s male cosmetics brand BeREADY said Thursday it has launched a new eye shadow palette for men.
BeREADY, which was introduced last year, said it rolled out the Mood Up Shadow Eye Palette, the first eye palette product in the market to be developed for men.
The brand said the range of cosmetics used by men are expanding from skin base creams to color items.
The four colors of the eye palette are chosen based on how well they blend and can also be used for facial contouring, the company said.
Beauty creator Swan participated in the development process. Swan has opened the first online community Beyond Grooming for men’s beauty YouTube channel.
