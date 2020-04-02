 Back To Top
Finance

Temasek sells Celltrion stake in block deal

By Kim Young-won
Published : Apr 2, 2020 - 17:00       Updated : Apr 2, 2020 - 18:01
Celltrion`s headquarters in Songdo, Incheon (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
Celltrion`s headquarters in Songdo, Incheon (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)



Ion Investments, an affiliate of Singaporean investment firm Temasek Holdings, sold millions of shares of Korean biosimilar giant Celltrion and its distribution affiliate Celltrion Healthcare in a block deal before markets opened, according to news reports Thursday.

The Singapore-based investment firm sold 2.57 million shares, or 1.9 percent, of Celltrion, and 2.21 million shares, or 1.5 percent, of Celltrion Healthcare via the block trading deal. The stock price of Celltrion fell 8.08 percent to 182,000 won ($147) in early morning trading while its affiliate’s shares dropped 9.62 percent to 71,400 won in the morning.

A block trade deal is the sale or purchase of a large amount of stocks at an arranged price. It usually takes place in after-hours trading in order to reduce fluctuations of the price.

Through the latest deal, Ion Investments retrieved some 619 billion won. About 90 percent of the buyers were foreign investors. Celltrion stock sold at 178,695 won, 9.8 percent off the closing price on April 1.

A share of Celltrion Healthcare sold at 72,285 won with a discount rate of 8.5 percent.

In 2018, Ion Investments sold 2.23 million shares of Celltrion and 2.9 million shares of Celltrion Healthcare in a block trade. Temasek is fully controlled by the government of Singapore.

By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com)
