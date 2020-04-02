Pengsoo creates hit for retailers

(GS25)



Pengsoo, a popular costumed penguin character from educational television network EBS, is sweeping the local retail market, with sales rocketing.



GS25, a convenience store chain here, said Thursday its collaboration products with Pengsoo is hitting record sales. GS25 rolled out four Pengsoo-themed fresh food items, including tuna sandwich and gimbab (seaweed rice-roll), two umbrellas and four socks on March 27.



Over 200,000 orders were made from its convenience stores on the first day of launch -- the largest number for all fresh food products released in the past year. From Saturday to Tuesday, more than 500,000 fresh food products were sold, showing a sales rate of 90 percent.



In the same period, the number of umbrellas sold jumped 30 times the average sales of sunny days in the previous month.



During the four days after the Pengsoo socks were launched, total sales soared by 250 percent, compared to a year earlier.



Pengsoo dolls and cushions have also surged as popular-selling items, the convenience store chain operator said.



“GS25’s collaboration goods with Pengsoo are receiving very good response from customers, and are making record sales,” a GS25 official said.





(SPC Samlip)