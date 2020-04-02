8 foreigners denied entry after refusing 14-day quarantine

(Yonhap)
South Korea’s Ministry of Justice on Thursday said it denied entry to eight foreign nationals who refused to quarantine themselves for two weeks upon arrival here.
“The quarantine office determined it inappropriate for the foreign nationals to enter the country, as they failed to follow the government quarantine measures, despite being notified prior to departure that they would have to self-quarantine,” the ministry said.
Starting Wednesday, Seoul implemented a 14-day mandatory quarantine procedure for all arrivals from abroad, in a move to contain the influx of novel coronavirus infections. All arrivals, both Koreans and foreign nationals alike, are required to stay for two weeks at home or in government facilities, for those without local residence.
The Justice Ministry said it would closely work with quarantine officials to impose stern legal measures against foreign nationals violating quarantine rules here, including repatriation and deportation.
By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com
)