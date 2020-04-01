 Back To Top
Business

Two more Samsung workers contract coronavirus after overseas

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 1, 2020 - 21:09       Updated : Apr 1, 2020 - 21:09
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday two more employees have contracted the novel coronavirus following overseas business trips.

The company said two employees who work at its factory in Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province, tested positive for COVID-19 after they went to Brazil.

The two, who work for its mobile business unit, departed for Brazil together in early February and arrived back in South Korea on Monday.

Samsung said there will be no shutdown of its plants, since the two had been under self-quarantine after they returned home from Brazil and did not visit any business facilities.

The South Korean tech titan had already reported employees diagnosed with COVID-19 following overseas business trips, although they have not affected the company's operations.

In recent weeks, Samsung said one employee tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from Brazil, while another worker contracted the virus following a business trip to Europe.

Samsung said neither case is related with the other COVID-19 infections reported at its domestic production sites.

Samsung also reported a virus-infected worker at its chip plant in Austin, Texas, over the weekend, but said that its production has not been affected. (Yonhap)
