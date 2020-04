People in South Korea spent more time using applications on their mobile devices last month, data showed, amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.



Koreans spent an average of 3.9 hours a day on mobile apps in February, up 7 percent from a year ago, according to global mobile data analytics firm App Annie.



Korea was the No. 2 country in the world in terms of the average time that people spent on mobile apps. China topped the list with five hours, while Japan was No. 3 with 3.5 hours. (Yonhap)