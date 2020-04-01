High-end restaurants opt for drive-thru service

(Jo He-rim/The Korea Herald)



With social distancing becoming daily routine for people here in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, fancy restaurants are turning to drive-thru services, according to industry sources Tuesday.



Samwon Garden, a decades-old local Korean food restaurant established in 1976, said it started a “driving pickup” service from Friday, in which customers can pick up meals ordered in advance from their cars.



The restaurant offers discounts for all customers, selling short ribs menu items at 20 percent lowered prices and other dishes at 10 percent off. The service is available from noon to 9 p.m., it said.



Lotte Hotel Seoul has also introduced the Drive-thru Signature Box for its Japanese dining spot Momoyama and Delica Hans, a bread and pastry boutique, where customers can preorder and pick up their food in the car. Momoyama presented two dishes for the packed meal, each consisting of grilled fish and lobster.





(Samwon Garden)