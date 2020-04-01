 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

High-end restaurants opt for drive-thru service

By Jo He-rim
Published : Apr 1, 2020 - 17:12       Updated : Apr 1, 2020 - 17:12
(Jo He-rim/The Korea Herald)
(Jo He-rim/The Korea Herald)

With social distancing becoming daily routine for people here in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, fancy restaurants are turning to drive-thru services, according to industry sources Tuesday.

Samwon Garden, a decades-old local Korean food restaurant established in 1976, said it started a “driving pickup” service from Friday, in which customers can pick up meals ordered in advance from their cars.

The restaurant offers discounts for all customers, selling short ribs menu items at 20 percent lowered prices and other dishes at 10 percent off. The service is available from noon to 9 p.m., it said.

Lotte Hotel Seoul has also introduced the Drive-thru Signature Box for its Japanese dining spot Momoyama and Delica Hans, a bread and pastry boutique, where customers can preorder and pick up their food in the car. Momoyama presented two dishes for the packed meal, each consisting of grilled fish and lobster. 

(Samwon Garden)
(Samwon Garden)

Delica Hans offers two types of packed Signature Select meals, with lamb ribs and lobster made from the hotel’s La Seine buffet.

Meanwhile, Starbucks Korea said the number of users registering for the My DT Pass -- that allows users to purchase drinks and food on the app using a preregistered payment method -- has surged, recording an increase of 107 percent compared to last year in March.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114