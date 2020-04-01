[Herald Interview] ‘With fried chicken, water beats beer’

Ko Jae-youn, president of the Korea International Sommelier Association (Courtesy of Ko Jae-youn)



No one can deny that water is essential for life, but until recently, it has typically been considered indistinctive -- without color, taste or smell.



But as water sommelier Ko Jae-youn explains, the common idea that water is tasteless is wrong.



Aside from its beneficial mineral content, water also has enough taste to be paired with food, like wine is, he said.



“Try light carbonated water with fried chicken, just as a quick way to find out how water can be paired with food. It will taste much better than having it with coke or beer,” Ko said in an interview with The Korea Herald.



He was referring to the type of water with a carbonation rating of between 2.5 and 5. The category goes from still water with no carbonation, then effervescent (0-2.5), light, classic (5-7.5) and bold (over 7.5).



“With seasoned chicken, try classic water.”



Ko has been studying water for over a decade as a food service management professor at Kyung Hee University in Seoul and the president of the Korea International Sommelier Association.



He was the first to introduce a wine sommelier course at the university in South Korea in 2001, and he also created a water sommelier training course at his school, which became the first in the world in 2011.



However unfamiliar the job may be, there are already about 250 water sommeliers certified by the state-operated Korea Water Resources Corporation and KISA to work in various industries, including restaurant businesses, as well as water research institutes and water purification companies.



Water can largely be distinguished by its smell, taste and also mouthfeel -- the tactile sensation. Rainwater passes through different kinds of soil and rock, absorbing mineral content along the way, and the amount of total dissolved solids -- or “minerality” -- makes it taste either heavy or light, Ko said.





