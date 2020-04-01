 Back To Top
Life&Style

[Video] ‘Dalgona coffee’ is piping hot during social distancing

The cafe-like beverage can be easily made at home, allowing people to reminisce about their daily lives

By Park Jun-hee
Published : Apr 2, 2020 - 16:00       Updated : Apr 2, 2020 - 16:00

With many self-quarantining themselves during the novel coronavirus spread, people are finding innovative measures to stay tuned.

For many, who are cooped up at home for days, or even weeks -- visits to movie theaters and shopping malls are a distant dream now -- new hobbies are becoming popular.

People have found ways to stay connected with others while practicing social distancing. Exotic challenges on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok are keeping them occupied while hunkering down at home.

Viral challenges like the “#UntilTomorrow” trend have overrun Instagram posts and stories over the past two weeks. The post, which is an embarrassing picture of yourself, seems to have emerged because of quarantine-related boredom.

However, nothing is more famous than what is called “dalgona coffee,” at least in South Korea. The DIY coffee drink -- a mixture of coffee, sugar and hot water served on top of cold milk -- has become a “thing” among Koreans. Related posts and videos about the beverage are currently going viral, particularly on social media.

The drink may serve as a perfect alternative, especially for coffee lovers, who refrain from visiting cafes. Please check out the video if you wish to bond over a latte-brown drink with a delectable taste. 



Video script and article by Park Jun-hee (junheeep97@heraldcorp.com)  
Video shot and edited by Park Subin (qlstnqkr1204@heraldcorp.com)
