Binggrae takes over Haitai Icecream

Korean food and beverage giant Binggrae has acquired Haitai Icecream, a subsidiary of Haitai Confectionery & Food Co., for 140 billion won ($115 million), expanding its leading position in the ice cream industry.
The exact date of the acquisition will be fixed after details are sorted, the company said in the announcement Tuesday.
Haitai Confectionery & Food Co. began its ice cream business in 1970 by rolling out Bravo Cone. In January, the business underwent physical division from the main group to be established as a corporation of its own.
Following the acquisition, Binggrae is likely to become No. 1 in the confectionery industry, with its annual revenues expected to jump to 500 billion won. Haitai Icecream ranked No. 4 with annual sales of 180 billion won last year.
“We expect to create synergy with our existing ice cream division with Haitai Icecream’s products that are already familiar to customers, such as Bravo Cone, Nougatbar and Babambar,” a Binggrae official said.
“We also expect to expand our business overseas, with the global distribution network we have.”
While Haitai Icecream has many steady-sellers, Haitai Confectionery & Food is ending its ice cream business to improve its financial structure, according to the industry.
Haitai Confectionery saw the total sales jump as its Honey Butter Chips saw explosive sales in around 2014 to 2015, posting 792.8 billion won in total annual sales in 2016.
But the overall sales of the ice cream market remained in a slump due to reasons including a decreasing youth population. The company continued to see its annual sales go down to 743 billion won in 2017 and 706.3 billion won in 2018.
“We will concentrate our core competency on enhancing market competitiveness and profitability and improving stock value,” a Haitai Confectionery official said.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)