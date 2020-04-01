Herald reappoints Kwon Chung-won as CEO, names new executive VP

Herald Corp. said Wednesday it had reappointed Kwon Chung-won as its chief executive officer and publisher.The decision to extend Kwon’s tenure was finalized at the annual shareholders meeting Tuesday.The incumbent CEO Kwon has been leading Herald Corp., which publishes The Korea Herald and its sister paper The Herald Business, since March 2017, when he took the helm of the company.Kwon initially joined the Korea Economic Research Institute in 1985 and later moved to The Herald Business Newspaper in 1989, where he began his journalism career. Kwon has served in various editorial and executive posts ever since. His positions at The Herald Business included editorial writer, business desk editor and managing editor.Besides Kwon’s reappointment, Herald Corp. appointed Kim Bo-hyun as executive vice president during the shareholders meeting. Kim, a retired Air Force brigadier general, graduated from the Republic of Korea Air Force Academy and served as the head of the Air Force’s 19th Fighter Wing and the director of Command and Reconnaissance Project at the Defense Acquisition Program Administration.