 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Herald reappoints Kwon Chung-won as CEO, names new executive VP

By Korea Herald
Published : Apr 1, 2020 - 15:30       Updated : Apr 1, 2020 - 16:34
Herald Corp. CEO and Publisher Kwon Chung-won (Herald Corp.)
Herald Corp. CEO and Publisher Kwon Chung-won (Herald Corp.)

Herald Corp. said Wednesday it had reappointed Kwon Chung-won as its chief executive officer and publisher.

The decision to extend Kwon’s tenure was finalized at the annual shareholders meeting Tuesday.

The incumbent CEO Kwon has been leading Herald Corp., which publishes The Korea Herald and its sister paper The Herald Business, since March 2017, when he took the helm of the company.

Kwon initially joined the Korea Economic Research Institute in 1985 and later moved to The Herald Business Newspaper in 1989, where he began his journalism career. Kwon has served in various editorial and executive posts ever since. His positions at The Herald Business included editorial writer, business desk editor and managing editor.

Besides Kwon’s reappointment, Herald Corp. appointed Kim Bo-hyun as executive vice president during the shareholders meeting. Kim, a retired Air Force brigadier general, graduated from the Republic of Korea Air Force Academy and served as the head of the Air Force’s 19th Fighter Wing and the director of Command and Reconnaissance Project at the Defense Acquisition Program Administration.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114