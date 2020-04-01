 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Entertainment

‘Phantom of the Opera’ tour in Korea suspended after cast member infected with coronavirus

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Apr 1, 2020 - 18:03       Updated : Apr 1, 2020 - 18:03
The international tour production of “The Phantom of the Opera” has decided to temporarily halt its Seoul run after one of its ensemble cast members tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The cast member was confirmed with COVID-19 infection Tuesday and the show decided to cancel shows from Wednesday.

 
“The Phantom of the Opera” (Clip Service)
“The Phantom of the Opera” (Clip Service)

According to the organizers, the cast member was in self-quarantine with some symptoms of COVID-19 infection despite a normal body temperature. The production team, including the cast and staff, who had been in contact with the patient are currently in self-quarantine. The performance venue, Blue Square Interpark Hall in central Seoul, has been closed.

“The performance venue was disinfected thoroughly. The cast, staff and audience all wore masks, and had their temperature monitored,” Clip Service, in charge of the tour production’s engagements in Korea, said. “The first row and the stage kept a 2-meter distance and the cast and audience were limited from direct contact.”

After wrapping up its two-month run in Busan, the show began its Seoul run on March 14. Despite some concerns among foreign cast and staff members over the spread of COVID-19 in Korea, the show had kept its Seoul engagement as scheduled.

As the entire team has to go into self-quarantine for two weeks, the April 1-14 shows have been canceled. While the Seoul leg of the tour was originally scheduled to continue through June 27, nothing beyond April 14 has been confirmed yet. Tickets for April 1-14 shows will be refunded.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114