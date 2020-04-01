‘Phantom of the Opera’ tour in Korea suspended after cast member infected with coronavirus

The international tour production of “The Phantom of the Opera” has decided to temporarily halt its Seoul run after one of its ensemble cast members tested positive for the new coronavirus.
The cast member was confirmed with COVID-19 infection Tuesday and the show decided to cancel shows from Wednesday.
“The Phantom of the Opera” (Clip Service)
According to the organizers, the cast member was in self-quarantine with some symptoms of COVID-19 infection despite a normal body temperature. The production team, including the cast and staff, who had been in contact with the patient are currently in self-quarantine. The performance venue, Blue Square Interpark Hall in central Seoul, has been closed.
“The performance venue was disinfected thoroughly. The cast, staff and audience all wore masks, and had their temperature monitored,” Clip Service, in charge of the tour production’s engagements in Korea, said. “The first row and the stage kept a 2-meter distance and the cast and audience were limited from direct contact.”
After wrapping up its two-month run in Busan, the show began its Seoul run on March 14. Despite some concerns among foreign cast and staff members over the spread of COVID-19 in Korea, the show had kept its Seoul engagement as scheduled.
As the entire team has to go into self-quarantine for two weeks, the April 1-14 shows have been canceled. While the Seoul leg of the tour was originally scheduled to continue through June 27, nothing beyond April 14 has been confirmed yet. Tickets for April 1-14 shows will be refunded.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com
)