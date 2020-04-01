 Back To Top
Business

[Photo News] Ediya opens Dream Factory

By Jo He-rim
Published : Apr 1, 2020 - 16:52       Updated : Apr 1, 2020 - 16:52
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Ediya Coffee Chairman Moon Chang-ki (far right) turns on a roasting machine at Ediya Dream Factory in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, on Tuesday. The factory that spans 12,982 square meters, with 40 billion won investment, is equipped with new coffee roasting technologies. 

Ediya, which has 3,000 franchisees nationwide, said with the opening of the roasting factory and a logistics facility, it has automated all four processes of selecting, roasting and packaging coffee products.

(herim@heraldcorp.com)
