 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Individuals shun private equity funds over misselling scandal

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 1, 2020 - 10:52       Updated : Apr 1, 2020 - 11:42
File photo (Yonhap)
File photo (Yonhap)

South Korean individuals' investments into private equity funds declined for an eighth straight month in February following two major investment fiascos last year that undermined consumer trust, data showed Wednesday.

Retail investors' monthly cash inflow into private equity funds came to 22.7 trillion won ($18.6 billion) in February, down 2.1 percent from a month ago, according to the Korea Financial Investment Association.

After peaking at 27.3 trillion won in late June, the investment size has dropped every month.

The fall has become clear since July, a month before the South Korean financial regulator launched a probe into Woori Bank, KEB Hana Bank, brokerage firms and asset managers over the misselling of derivatives-linked products.

In October, the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) concluded that about 20 percent of 3,954 cases may violate laws or internal rules on selling derivatives, causing heavy losses to consumers.

From the end of June 2019 to the end of February, Woori Bank's private equity fund sales for individuals plummeted by 954.5 billion won, or 67.2 percent. Those of KEB Hana Bank sank 1.7 trillion won, or 47.4 percent, over the cited period.

Also, Lime Asset Management Co., which amassed money via banks for improper products, faced suspicions that it engaged in trading irregularities to bolster fund yields.

The country's largest hedge fund manager spooked customers by freezing withdrawals worth over 1.5 trillion won, citing an inability to liquidate enough assets to meet the redemption requests.

Despite the continued fall in private equity fund investments by individuals, companies and financial firms continued to inject cash into the market.

Financial firms' investments in private equity funds rose to 303.4 trillion won in February, up 31.8 trillion won from late June, compared with an 11.5 trillion-won jump in corporate investments in private equity funds. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114