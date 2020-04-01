 Back To Top
National

S. Korea reports 101 new virus cases, total now at 9,887

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 1, 2020 - 10:25       Updated : Apr 1, 2020 - 10:30
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korea reported 101 new cases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday, down from 125 new cases a day earlier, bringing the nation's total infections to 9,887. 

The 101 new cases of COVID-19, detected Tuesday, marked the 20th consecutive day that new infections hovered around 100 or fewer additional cases, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

The death toll rose by three to 165.  Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, the nation's two worst-affected regions, reported 20 and two new cases, respectively, the KCDC said.  

Other major provinces and cities also reported infections, with a combined 52 additional cases in Seoul and the surrounding region that includes Gyeonggi Province and the western port city of Incheon, it said.  

Starting Wednesday, all new arrivals to the country are placed in self-quarantine for two weeks as it struggles to stem a rise in new coronavirus cases coming from abroad.  

Those that do not have a place of residence here will be charged around 100,000 won ($82) per day for using public facilities.  

In addition, all people in isolation must install a mobile app that allows authorities to monitor them in real time and ensure they are following the rules. They will also be able to report their condition via the app.  

South Korea has already been enforcing both a two-week quarantine period and virus tests for all long-term arrivals from Europe, regardless of symptoms. 

Entrants from the United States have also been required to self-isolate at home for two weeks.  

In the face of community spread of the virus, the country on Tuesday again pushed back the new school year, with the introduction of online classes. The opening of kindergartens and child care centers has been delayed indefinitely. (Yonhap)



