 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Entertainment

Number of moviegoers falls to record low in March

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 1, 2020 - 09:56       Updated : Apr 1, 2020 - 09:56
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The number of moviegoers in South Korea dropped to a record low last month as more people stayed home over growing fears of the novel coronavirus, data showed Wednesday.

According to the Korean Film Council (KOFIC), just over 1.83 million people went to the movies in March, the lowest for the month since the KOFIC started to compile box-office data in 2004.

A year ago, 14.67 million tickets were sold across the nation, while 7.37 million people saw films in February.

Moreover, the KOFIC data showed that the total revenues of movie theaters reached 15.15 billion won ($12.42 million) last month, plunging from 126.56 billion won a year earlier.

The monthslong outbreak of COVID-19 in South Korea has kept film buffs away from cinemas.

The downside trend is expected to continue in April as there are no blockbuster movies to be shown this month and some theaters run by multiplex chains like CGV have been closed.

Numerous domestic and international films, including Walt Disney's live action film "Mulan," have had their premieres pushed back because of the virus. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114