Chris Cuomo (AFP)



ADDIS ABABA (AFP) -- Ethiopia's election commission announced Tuesday that general elections due in August would be delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, in a setback for the country's fragile democratic transition.



"Because of issues related to the coronavirus, the board has decided it can't conduct the election as planned according to the calendar it announced, so it has decided to void that calendar and suspend all activities," it said in a statement. (AFP)