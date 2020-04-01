USFK begins indefinite furloughs for Korean employees over stalled cost-sharing talks

(Yonhap)



"The USFK community relies heavily on our installations for quality of life services, and the potential furlough will have more than just a negative impact on military operations and readiness," USFK Commander Gen. Robert Abrams said during a town hall with its population in late February.



The impact may be worse as installation services have already been partially halted and soldiers' off-installation travel has been restricted due to the COVID-19 virus.



During the latest and seventh round of talks last month, South Korea proposed concluding a separate agreement to first address the wage issue, but the United States rejected the idea over concerns that such a move could further delay a comprehensive deal, Seoul's top negotiator Jeong Eun-bo has said.



Critics said the US has been using the issue as leverage in the negotiations.



On Tuesday, Jeong expressed regrets over the furloughs, and called on Washington to strive for their swift return to work.



The negotiator then noted, "Given that the countries have considerably narrowed differences, we expect the final conclusion of the negotiations in the near future."



The US reportedly has demanded a hefty increase in Seoul's financial contribution, while Seoul appears to have expressed its willingness to pay more than its earlier proposal of an approximate 10 percent increase.



The previous one-year SMA expired at the end of 2019. Under the deal, South Korea agreed on a 8.2 percent increase. (Yonhap)

