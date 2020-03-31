Hyundai E&C to open sales of premium residences in Daegu

An aerial view of Hyundai Engineering and Construction’s apartment complex Hillstate Dowon Central in Daegu, Gyeongsang Province (Hyundai E&C)
Hyundai Engineering and Construction said Tuesday it will open sales of 1,150 high-quality residential units in Daegu, Gyeongsang Province.
The new residential complex, named Hillstate Dowon Central, consists of five 49-story high-rises located near Dalseong Park Station in Junggu, central Daegu.
The Junggu area is expected to offer new 11,000 housing units in the future, attracting potential buyers with the location’s proximity to social and commercial infrastructures, including department stores, movie theaters, Daegu Opera House, several sports centers and urban parks.
The apartment units are equipped with latest technologies designed to improve living experience, the firm said.
They are equipped with the company’s home-based internet of technology system Hi-oT, which allows residents to remotely manage lighting, air-conditioning and heating and built-in home appliances.
The buildings also provide unmanned parcel delivery service, which allows one to call the elevator to a particular floor, a digital lock that can connect with one’s smart devices, in addition to other high-end security measures.
By Shim Woo-hyun
