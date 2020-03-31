New AI thriller to be launched exclusively on YouTube

Still from “AI Her” (Newplus Original)



With more videos being launched through various over-the-top platforms, Korean content creator Newplus Original is releasing the new series on artificial intelligence “AI Her,” exclusively through YouTube, starting Tuesday.



“AI Her” is a six-episode science fiction thriller about a future where human experiences can be shared through computers, eroding the boundaries between mankind and artificial intelligence.



According to Newplus Original, the YouTube series is a spinoff of feature film “Fallen” by director Lee Jung-sub, who also directed and wrote scripts for the upcoming series. “Fallen” tells the story of a renowned sci-fi writer attempting to escape her kidnappers using her imagination. On March 8, the film was honored at the 40th FantasPorto-Oporto International Film Festival in Portugal, winning the Jury Special Mention Award.



The upcoming series will feature rookie actors from Korea including actress Yang Ji from “Fallen,” along with actress Sung Hye-mi and actors Jang Tae-young and Lee Ji-yong.



For a more accurate portrayal of how the technologies affect humans, Newplus Original said it received consultations from movement director Francesca Jaynes, who was involved in Hollywood productions “Gravity” (2013) and “Black Widow” (2020).







“AI Her” poster (Newplus Original)