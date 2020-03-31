OCI delivers lunch boxes to locals hit by coronavirus outbreak

OCI employees pose with lunch boxes for donation. (OCI)
South Korean chemicals firm OCI said Monday it has launched a lunch box campaign for five days to support the socially vulnerable amid the coronavirus crisis.
The company said its Pohang plant in North Gyeongbuk Province has started delivering lunch boxes to support the elderly people and the underprivileged in local areas from March 30 to April 3 as free community meals have been unavailable due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
With voluntary donations made by the employees of Pohang plant and with the help of local welfare communities, a total of 760 lunch boxes will be delivered, 120 in the first day and 160 in the remaining four days.
“OCI will continue its sustainable social contribution efforts based on its philosophy that ‘hardship grows smaller when it’s shared while love grows bigger when it’s shared,’” an OCI official said.
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com
)