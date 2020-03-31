Here are K-pop live streams to combat self-isolation (updating)

(n.CH Entertainment)
Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, concerts and music festivals worldwide have been canceled or postponed, including BTS’ world tour in Seoul and North America and the Coachella festival, at which Big Bang plans to make a comeback after a two-year hiatus.
But many K-pop artists and labels have made the best out of the situation by utilizing what they know best -- social media and online platforms.
Idol groups including GFriend, Loona and Pentagon have celebrated their comeback with fans by opening up their live showcase to the public via Naver’s V Live. Big Hit Entertainment revealed its annual revenue by hosting a corporate briefing “with the community” on YouTube.
Here is our ongoing list of live K-pop streams that you can watch from your home. April 1
-- Ten-member boy band Too releases their debut album at 12 p.m. and hosts an online meetup
with fans on V Live at 7 p.m. KST. March 31
-- Rookie boy band OnlyOneOf gives a live performance
of their song “blOssOm,” a track from their first mini album “dot point jump,” for the first time on TikTok at 7 p.m. KST. March 30
-- EXO’s Suho releases his first solo album “Self-Portrait” and hosts an online meetup
on V Live at 8 p.m. KST.
Boy group Winner hosts a 90-minute-comeback show
on V Live at 9 p.m. KST, giving us a sneak preview of their third full album “Remember” to be released on April 9.
By Kwon Yae-rim (kyr@heraldcorp.com)