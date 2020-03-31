[News Focus] Back-to-back mega sporting events to boost consumer sentiment

A high-end TV is showcased at a gallery in downtown Seoul in April 2019 in a collaboration between tech and art under the theme “Meet Vincent van Gogh.” Korean tech firms’ marketing, buoyed by a series of sports events, will likely be vitalized for up to 20 months between 2021 and 2022. (LG Electronics)



SEJONG -- Since 1994, the world’s four biggest, quadrennial sports games were always held in even-number years, split into two groups -- Summer Olympics-UEFA Euro (such as the 2012 and 2016 events) and FIFA World Cup-Winter Olympics (such as the 2014 and 2018 events) are held in the same years, repestively.



Further, no event among the big four have been held in odd-number years for more than a century since 1896.



International sports fans had been eagerly waiting for the Euro 2020 (also called the European Football Championship) and the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games.



But the Euro and the Summer Olympics are delayed by about one year respectively to June 11-July 11, 2021, and July 23-Aug. 8, 2021 in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Both games’ official title of “2020” is likely to be maintained without being changed to “2021.”



This marks the first time that the two big events will be held in odd-number years, when the World Athletics Championships and the World Championships for Swimming have been scheduled biennially.



As the revised schedule of the Tokyo Olympics was confirmed on Monday, there is a high possibility that the schedules of the 2021 World Championships for Swimming in Fukuoka, Japan (originally slated for July 16-Aug. 1) and the 2021 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, US (from Aug. 6-15) will be delayed to 2022 to avoid overlapping with the Olympic Games. Numerous global athletics and swimmers participate in both the Summer Olympics and the championships.



As a result, the globe will see a series of global sports events scheduled in a row, as an unprecedented case from 2021 through 2022.



The Euro 2020 could fortunately avoid overlapping with the now-defunct Confederations Cup -- whose contestants comprise soccer winners from each continent and the latest World Cup winner -- as the quadrennial event was abolished after the 2017 event marked the last.



The 24-team European soccer tournament, dubbed “the World Cup without Brazil and Argentina” among some fans, was drawing more attention as 11 countries (12 Europeans cities including two in the UK) will jointly host matches for the first time since the championship launched in 1960.



Additionally, the Copa America -- the soccer championship among South American countries -- will be held from June 11-July 11, 2021, as a simultaneous delay by one year.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)