Halsey cancels Seoul concert over COVID-19

Halsey (Live Nation Korea)
American singer-songwriter Halsey called off her Seoul concert due the novel coronavirus spread.
“‘Halsey - Manic World Tour Live in Seoul,’ originally slated to be held on May 9 at the Olympic Hall in the Olympic Park, has been canceled,” said the concert’s local organizer Live Nation Korea in a statement issued Monday.
The organizer stated that all tickets will be automatically refunded without any charges.
Those who canceled their tickets after 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 23, when the government issued the highest alert level against the coronavirus, can also have their cancellation fee refunded by calling the official booking platform Yes24 at 1544-6399.
More information on ticket refunds for the Halsey concert can be found at the Yes24 website (ticket.yes24.com) or Live Nation Korea website (livenation.kr).
By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com
)