Leaders of S. Korea, Romania exchange letters to mark 30th anniversary of bilateral ties

President Moon Jae-in and his Romanian counterpart, Klaus Werner Iohannis, exchanged congratulatory letters Monday to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of their countries' diplomatic ties, the foreign ministry said.



In his letter, Moon welcomed the steady expansion of bilateral cooperation since the establishment of relations in 1990, while noting the recent strengthening of cooperation in the nuclear reactor, educational and cultural sectors.



He also voiced expectation that the countries will further deepen the strategic partnership forged in 2008.



Iohannis stressed that the relationship with Korea is a priority in Romania's external policy, and assessed that the two countries have maintained active dialogue and cooperation on the international stage, the ministry said.



To stem the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the countries have been seen stepping up bilateral cooperation. The Seoul government has recently helped Romania sign a contract with a Korean firm to import coronavirus diagnosis kits.


