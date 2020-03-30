KT’s new chief gets rid of chairman title

KT CEO and President Koo Hyun-mo delivers a speech upon officially being named to his post at the shareholders meeting in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)
Upon officially becoming the chief of South Korea’s leading telecom company KT, Koo Hyun-mo on Monday vowed independent and future-oriented management, getting rid of the previous chairman title for his role in an indicative gesture.
Koo, who was formerly head of KT’s customer and media division, officially received the green light as the firm’s new chief executive officer and president during a shareholders meeting in Seoul.
The shareholders also approved the removal of the chairman position, a move explained as part of efforts to maximize roles of other decision-makers to improve its business decision-making process.
The chairman system, which was first introduced in 2009, has often been criticized for concentrating power.
In the meeting, Koo pledged to improve the profitability of the company’s existing businesses including 5G, while seeking new opportunities in the other areas such as the artificial intelligence sector.
KT’s stock price this month had plunged under 20,000 won ($16.40), marking a record low since the company was listed on the stock market.
Koo is set to serve his term at KT until 2023.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)