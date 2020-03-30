[Herald Review] Doomed but eternal love of ‘Dracula’

Despite the COVID-19 outbreak shutting down most performing arts shows, the house was nearly full at Friday’s performance of “Dracula: The Musical,” with fans eager to see singer Kim Jun-su’s portrayal of the lonely yet romantic vampire.



The musical began its run on Feb. 11 at Charlotte Theater in eastern Seoul. While the performing art scene suffers badly due to the health crisis, the hit musical show has been recording an average admission rate of 95 percent.



Singer Kim Jun-su is Count Dracula in “Dracula: The Musical.” (OD Company)