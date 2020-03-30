Kumho Tire wins Red Dot Design Award 2020

Solus HA32 (Kumho Tire)
South Korea’s Kumho Tire said Monday that its Solus 4S HA32 has won the Red Dot Design Award 2020.
According to the tire maker, Solus HA32 is specially designed for road conditions in Europe, offering stable driving performance and brake in all four seasons.
By applying high-tech materials and V-shape pattern, Solus HA32’s brake function has improved by 15 percent compared to the previous model, the company said.
Its 3D inter-locking system also makes it easier for a driver to control handling even on icy or wet roads, it added.
The hologram design on the tire’s sidewall makes the product’s exterior look more sophisticated and luxurious.
Kumho Tire’s Solus HA32 will be showcased at the Red Dot Design Museum in Germany and Singapore for a year.
Established in 1955, the Red Dot Design Award is the world’s top three design awards, besides Germany’s International Forum Design and US’ International Design Excellence Award.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com
)