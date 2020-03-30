BTS to join James Corden’s quarantine concert, ‘Homefest’

James Corden tweeting “Homefest” lineup on Thursday. (Twitter)
BTS will appear in James Corden’s “Homefest” in the latest effort of #TogetherAtHome on Tuesday.
“Homefest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special” will feature artists from all over the world performing from the safety of their homes. In addition to BTS from South Korea, artists scheduled to appear include opera singer Andrea Bocelli from Italy, Dua Lipa from London, John Legend with Billie Eilish and Finneas from LA, among others. James Corden will be hosting the show from his garage, chatting with celebrities, including comedian-actor Will Ferrell and magician David Blaine.
“We‘re bringing people together to keep them apart,” tweeted “The Late Late Show” on Thursday.
As the show is organized to encourage people to stay home, the show will share tips on how to prevent spread of COVID-19 and encourage people to donate to the CDC foundation and Feed the Children.
“Since ‘The Late Late Show’ came off the air, we have been thinking of different ways to try and make a show at this time,” said executive producers Winston and Crabbe according to reports. “With the help of some wonderful guests, we are going to try to put on the best show we can, to entertain, raise awareness, raise money and hopefully lift spirits. Shooting from James’ garage may be far from perfect, but under the circumstances we hope it can help someone, somewhere, who needs some cheer right now.”
BTS performed their song, “Black Swan,” for the first time on James Corden’s show on Jan. 28, before the show went on hiatus due to the spread of COVID-19. BTS was also on the show in November 2017 and June 2018.
“Homefest” will be broadcast Tuesday at 11 a.m. (KST) on CBS.
By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com
)