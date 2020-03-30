 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Sports

Injured Tottenham star Son Heung-min returns home to continue rehab

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 30, 2020 - 08:51       Updated : Mar 30, 2020 - 08:51
Son Heung-min (Yonhap)
Son Heung-min (Yonhap)

Tottenham Hotspur's injured South Korean star Son Heung-min has returned home to continue his rehab for a fractured arm, due to the spread of the coronavirus in Britain, sources said Monday.

They said Son arrived back in South Korea from London on Saturday afternoon. Son suffered a broken right forearm during a Premier League match against Aston Villa on Feb. 16 and underwent surgery in Seoul five days later.

He returned to London earlier this month, and following a two-week self-isolation period, Son was scheduled to rejoin Tottenham for training on March 16.

But the COVID-19, having already suspended the Premier League action, also forced the Spurs to shutter their training center.

With the resumption of the league nowhere near in sight, Son chose to come home again.

Because he's a European arrival, Son will be required by the South Korean government to self-isolate for 14 days.

While in South Korea, Son will remain in touch with the club's coaches, plus medical and sports science staff, via video conference to continue his rehab programs. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114