Business

GS Group‘s Huh vows to lead transformation

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Mar 29, 2020 - 15:01       Updated : Mar 29, 2020 - 16:02
GS Group Chairman Huh Tae-soo (GS)
GS Group is expected to undergo a transformation under the leadership of Huh Tae-soo, who was formally appointed CEO of the group’s holding firm and chairman of the board during a shareholders meeting Friday.

Huh Tae-soo, the youngest brother of former GS Group Chairman Huh Chang-soo, has been widely known for his experience in the global market, as well as his emphasis on digital transformation.

“Huh Tae-soo is expected to take the leadership role to bring new business models and improve the group’s business portfolio in the rapidly changing global business environment,” a GS Group official said.

Huh previously proved his leadership at GS Home Shopping. Since he became vice chairman of GS Home Shopping in 2015, the company‘s annual sales continuously surpassed 1 trillion won ($820 million), with operating profits of more than 100 billion won. He also contributed to changing the company‘s previously TV-based shopping platform to a mobile-based one.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
