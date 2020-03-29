Hyundai Mobis invests in core future car technologies

Hyundai Mobis unveils urban-sharing mobility concept “M.Vision S,” based on its autonomous vehicle technology, at CES 2020. (Hyundai Mobis)
Hyundai Mobis said Sunday it would target the global market with future mobility technologies including vision-autonomous driving, connectivity and electrification technology.
The auto parts unit under South Korea’s largest auto conglomerate Hyundai Motor Group pledged to develop high-performance sensors for self-driving cars with independent technology within this year. It marks 25 years since its transition to the auto parts business,
After developing the country’s first short-range radar applied to a blind-spot collision warning system in 2018, Hyundai Mobis last year secured four technologies for short-, mid- and long-range radars that can detect surrounding vehicles at 360 degrees.
Also, to launch a new lidar-based advanced driver assistance system, the company made an investment of 60 billion won ($49.5 million) for a strategic partnership with Velodyne Lidar, one of the industry’s leading lidar sensor providers.
For connectivity, Hyundai Mobis said it is collaborating with Yandex, Russia’s top internet search engine operator with more than 60 percent market control, to develop a driverless level four autonomous robotaxi platform. Also, the company is participating in a joint venture between Hyundai Motor Group and US software developer for autonomous vehicles Aptiv to bolster its level four autonomous vehicle technology.
The company also plans to invest 4 trillion won to expand production for electrification and to inject 3 trillion to 4 trillion won for the research and development of future cars.
