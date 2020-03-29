 Back To Top
National

Cheong Wa Dae closely watching NK projectile situation: official

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 29, 2020 - 09:24       Updated : Mar 29, 2020 - 09:24
The office of President Moon Jae-in said Sunday that it has been briefed on North Korea's latest projectile launches and is closely monitoring the situation.

North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea from its coastal city of Wonsan earlier Sunday, according to the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

"The (presidential) national security office is getting briefed frequently by the defense ministry and the national intelligence service on the North Korean projectile launch situation," a Cheon Wa Dae official said.

Sunday's launches came eight days after the North fired two short-range ballistic missiles believed to be its version of the US' Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) from its western county of Sonchon in North Pyongan Province. (Yonhap)
