SPC Samlip appoints Hwang Jong-hyeon as new CEO

New SPC Samlip CEO Hwang Jong-hyeon (left) and SPC GFS CEO Ahn Ji-yong (SPC)
SPC Samlip, a bakery and restaurant franchise giant, said Friday it has appointed Hwang Jong-hyeon as its new chief executive.
SPC Group, the holding company, said it has also appointed Ahn Ji-yong as the new CEO to lead its subsidiary SPC GFS.
Hwang served as the CEO of Samjin Eomuk, a fish cake maker, and previously worked for Dongwon F&B, the food division for Dongwon Group, for 30 years to lead numerous mergers and acquisitions and contributed to the growth of Dongwon’s dairy businesses.
“With my experience, and passion for the food and beverage industry, I will make efforts for SPC Samplip to grow and develop as a prominent food company,” Hwang said.
For SPC GFS, which takes charge of distribution for the SPC Group, Ahn was chosen to lead the company. He worked in consulting firm Samjong KPMG and then led Woongjin Coway (now rebranded as Coway), building his career in business management and strategic planning, the company said.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)